Trade Court OKs Hyundai's Injunction Bid Over Transformers

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday granted Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co.'s bid to temporarily block the U.S. government from liquidating entries of large power transformers from South Korea while the company challenges the dumping margin it was assigned by the government. In a two-page order devoid of details, Judge Mark A. Barnett granted Hyundai's motion for a statutory injunction against the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection while the company challenges the government's decision to assign it a dumping margin of 60.81% for large power electric transformers that it exports to the...

