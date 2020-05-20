Outsourcer G4S Hit With Shareholder Suit Over SFO Probe

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 6:36 PM BST) -- A large group of institutional investors, led by a unit of insurer Allianz, has sued outsourcing giant G4S for allegedly inflating its share price through misleading public statements about its corporate governance during a period that is now subject to a criminal investigation. Allianz Global Investors GmbH and 92 other investors have brought a High Court suit against G4S PLC, which is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The investors, which include the investment management arm of the German insurer, said in a claim form dated April 30 but recently made public that G4S has been publishing...

