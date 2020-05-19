Swedish Investors Get $356M Award OK'd By DC Circ.

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday enforced a more than $356 million arbitral award issued to two Swedish investors following a dispute with Romania over revoked economic incentives tied to food-and-drink facilities they built, rejecting the European Commission's arguments that an underlying arbitration agreement is precluded under EU law. In a brief two-page order, the D.C. Circuit panel concluded U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta had been correct to rule last September that the arbitration agreement was applicable in the case because the events at issue took place before Romania joined the EU. The award was issued to Ioan and Viorel Micula by an international...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS