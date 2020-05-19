Brazil Looks To Access $1.7T Worth Of Public Contracts

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Brazil announced its intent to enter the World Trade Organization's Government Procurement Agreement, making it the first South American country to seek access to the $1.7 trillion worth of public contracting opportunities annually available to members. Brazil asked to join the plurilateral agreement Monday, three years after the country began exploring the possibility of GPA membership as an agreement observer. Carlos Vanderloo of Canada, the chair of the GPA committee, unveiled Brazil's application in a Tuesday statement praising the decision. "Brazil's application for accession is historic and recognizes the agreement's importance and relevance," he said. The country will submit its initial...

