Pa. Justices Probe 'Gray Area' Of Killer's Failed Commitment

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Several members of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania worried Tuesday whether they were wading into a "gray area" when considering whether two University of Pittsburgh Medical Center doctors were liable for starting — but not finishing — the involuntary commitment procedure for a patient who went on to commit a mass shooting. In videoconference arguments Tuesday, Justices Max Baer, David Wecht and Debra Todd all pressed attorney Mark J. Homyak, representing injured Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic employee Kathryn Leight, to define the point at which John Shick was considered to be under "involuntary commitment" and his doctors allegedly became liable...

