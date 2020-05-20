Split 4th Circ. Affirms Surveillance Co.'s Win In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel has refused to revive a suit brought by a former Brivo Systems employee who said he was fired on his first day of work because he is black, saying the worker himself pointed to a "nonracial" rationale for his dismissal. In its 2-1 decision Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court's award of summary judgment to Brivo Systems LLC, a cloud-based physical-security company, in the pro se suit Robel Bing brought alleging violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Bing has since retained counsel. "The facts Bing pled about his termination...

