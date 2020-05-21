Even At Firms Making Gender Equity Progress, Work Remains

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A new Yale Law Women report ranking firms on issues related to gender equity found that while some firms, including Jenner & Block LLP and Allen & Overy LLP, are excelling in areas like hiring and LGBTQ+ representation, all firms still have room for improvement. Abandoning its past practice of giving firms overall rankings, this year's Gender Equity and Family Friendliness Report, released Wednesday, instead listed a handful of firms that were rated highest in 10 specific categories: hiring practices, diverse partnership, inclusion initiatives, LGBTQ+ representation, promotion practices, women in leadership, flexible work options, advancement for part-time attorneys, parental and caregiver...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS