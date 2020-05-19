Comcar's Ch. 11 Loan Delayed For Last-Minute Changes

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday asked Florida-based trucking company Comcar to revise the proposed order that would grant interim approval for a $15 million post-petition loan that's intended to help pay down some of the debtor's secured obligations and fund its path toward private sales of its operating subsidiaries. During a first-day hearing conducted via telephone and video conferencing, Comcar Industries Inc. attorney Stuart Brown of DLA Piper said the debtor-in-possession financing being provided by the company's existing secured term loan lenders was necessary to complete the proposed sales of its assets and preserve the jobs of its 1,000 employees....

