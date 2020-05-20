Efforts To Fight Pensions Scams Hit By Lack Of Data

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 5:18 PM BST) -- It is not known how many pension scams take place in the U.K. and how much money is lost as a result because there is no common approach to collecting data, a think tank for the retirement industry said. The Pensions Policy Institute said on Tuesday that it is difficult for regulators to properly protect savers because information is scarce. Evidence suggests that "a significant proportion of people are continuing to fall victim to pension scams," even though pensions cold-calling was banned in 2019, the institute said. Scams are increasingly focused on transfers to pension arrangements that invest the money inappropriately....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS