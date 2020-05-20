Sainsbury's, Tesco Win Supreme Court Challenge On ATM Tax

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 10:38 AM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court ruled on Wednesday that cash machines built into grocery stores should not be subject to separate property taxes, handing a win to Sainsbury's, Tesco and the Co-operative Group in their challenge to millions of pounds in tax bills. Britain's highest court has upheld a 2018 ruling that the supermarket chains should not be taxed separately for cash machines in their shops. (AP) The Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling from 2018 that found the supermarket chains should not be taxed separately for automatic teller machines installed in their retail space and operated by contractors, including those...

