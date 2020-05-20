Biopharma Co. Nets $120M To Research Quality Control Tech

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A biopharmaceutical company said Wednesday that it raised $120 million to advance its quality control tests during a funding round led by private equity firm Ally Bridge Group. Lowell, Massachusetts-based Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. said it would use the funds to advance its development of automated technology that can detect whether drug products and manufacturing have been contaminated by bacteria, mold or fungi. The corporation's investors said the need for this technology has only increased as the pharmaceutical industry grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Hong Kong-based Ally Bridge, which maintains a fund of nearly $2 billion, led the fundraising effort. Endeavour...

