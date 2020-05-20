Natural Gas Co. Sues For Coverage After Pa. Injury Claim

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Natural gas company Range Resources has filed suit in Pennsylvania state court asking for a declaration that an insurance company is obligated to provide coverage in connection with a personal injury lawsuit. Range Resources – Appalachia LLC said on Tuesday that a contractor's insurance policy should cover it and a subcontractor that was sued by an injured worker. The company wants the court to force insurer Nautilus Insurance Co. to provide a defense and indemnification for both Range Resources and subcontractor Equipment Transport LLC. Joshua and Alicia Booz filed a personal injury suit against Equipment Transport, which then sought to join...

