US-Based Merck Banned From Using 'Merck' Trademark In UK

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 9:25 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Wednesday that U.S.-based Merck Sharp & Dohme violated the trademark rights of German drugmaker Merck KGaA enshrined in a decades-old co-existence agreement over their shared nomenclature by using the name on its own in British marketing. U.S.-based Merck Sharp & Dohme breached its agreement with German drugmaker Merck KGaA when it used the name "Merck" solo in the U.K., a London judge said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The ruling from High Court Judge Alastair Norris follows in the wake of a 2017 Court of Appeal decision affirming his earlier finding that, among other transgressions, New Jersey-based Merck...

