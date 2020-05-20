Imerys Slams J&J's Bid To 'Seize Control' Of Its Ch. 11

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc. told the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday it should reject a bid by J&J to "seize control" of its Chapter 11 by taking over defense of talc injury claims at the center of the bankruptcy. In an objection filed to J&J's bid to implement certain litigation protocols, Imerys accused J&J of trying to advance its own litigation strategy, "unilaterally take control of the defense of a significant portion of the tort lawsuits against the debtors," and use Imerys' insurance proceeds to cover costs of defending talc injury suits, Imerys asserted. In March, J&J...

