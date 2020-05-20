Sports Beer Co. Owner Sanctioned In Penn State TM Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday slapped a brewing company with $10,000 in sanctions after it provided illegible handwritten responses to court-ordered discovery requests from Pennsylvania State University in a dispute over alleged unauthorized use of school trademarks to hawk beer and cigars. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson said she was ordering the sanctions as a result of what she said were "mostly illegible" and "unreadable" responses that Paul Parshall, the owner of the Florida-based Sports Beer Brewing Co., provided in response to document requests and interrogatories from Penn State as part of the trademark fight. Although Judge Wilson agreed to...

