NY Tax Dept. To Hike Late-Payment Interest Rates For Taxes

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- New York's Department of Taxation and Finance will decrease the interest rates on refunds of various taxes while increasing the interest rates for late payments in the third quarter of 2020, the department said in a regulatory notice published Wednesday. Interest rates on refunds for income tax, sales and use tax, corporation tax and withholding tax refunds in New York will decrease from 4% in the current quarter to 2% from July 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020, according to a state Department of Taxation and Finance notice in the state register. Interest rates on late payments and assessments for income...

