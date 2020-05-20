US Floats Change To CFIUS Disclosures For Some Tech Deals

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury said Wednesday it's seeking to revise part of the rule for when foreign companies would have to disclose transactions into U.S. businesses that make critical technologies. The proposed regulation, set to be published Thursday in the Federal Register, would put the sensitivity of the technology at the forefront of the requirement for a transaction to be reported to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., rather than simply whether a deal falls into certain industries. It would be based on whether the federal government would have to sign off on actions such as exporting...

