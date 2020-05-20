Mars Sues Rival Food Co. Over Trade Secrets Theft

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Mars Inc. is suing rival food giant JAB Holdings Inc. over allegations that a longtime executive jumped ship with a trove of proprietary information. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in D.C. federal court, Mars claimed that Jacek Szarzynski violated state and federal trade secrets laws by downloading more than 6,000 company files before leaving for JAB last year. Rather than reject or return the information, Mars says that JAB — a global conglomerate that controls Keurig coffee, Dr Pepper, Panera Bread, Coty cosmetics and many other brands — chose to "cover up the misconduct." "It is disturbing that no one at...

