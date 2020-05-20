B. Riley's Second Blank Check Co. Raises $175M In IPO

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A blank check company sponsored by investment bank B. Riley Financial started trading Wednesday after pricing a downsized $175 million initial public offering steered by Winston & Strawn LLP. B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II on Tuesday priced 17.5 million units at $10 apiece, a trimmed-down offering from its original plan to sell 20 million units, according to a prospectus filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. B Riley II's units started trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, where they opened at $10 apiece. The company is a blank check company, also called a special purpose acquisition...

