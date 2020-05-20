Sears Investor Didn't Show Insider 'Group,' 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday sided with a Manhattan federal judge who tossed a Sears shareholder's suit claiming an investment adviser's clients improperly profited from short-term trades of the company's stock. The three-judge panel determined that U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken was right to dismiss Sears Holding Corp. shareholder Aaron Rubenstein's suit alleging that Fairholme Capital Management clients were an "insider" group and therefore subject to restrictions on so-called short-swing trades. Rubenstein's suit had claimed that eight individual and institutional clients of Fairholme were a "group" as defined by Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act, collectively controlling enough Sears...

