Villanova Law Clinic, ACLU Demand ICE's Arrest Records

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Villanova University legal aid clinic and the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania asked a federal court Wednesday to compel U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release information about immigrants who were arrested and marked for deportation in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia. The complaint, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, asked the court to make ICE produce more than three years' worth of forms from its Philadelphia field office that detail the circumstances and reasons for immigrants' arrests, which the ACLU and Villanova's Farmworker Legal Aid Clinic had sought through a Freedom of Information Act request in August 2019....

