Utility Not Liable For Hurricane Outage At Nursing Home

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Florida Power & Light Co. can't be held responsible for sweltering heat caused by power outages at a South Florida nursing home after the landfall of Hurricane Irma, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday. The state's Fourth District Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of FPL, a unit of NextEra Energy Inc., from the lawsuit brought by nursing home resident Christine Cooper. Cooper sued Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills LLC and FPL, claiming that a power outage following Irma had caused her harm. The appeals court agreed with the district court that FPL had no common law duty to Cooper or...

