Instacart Faces Uphill Battle To Arbitrate Courier's PAGA Suit

Law360, San Francisco (May 20, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco judge tentatively denied Instacart's bid to arbitrate a courier's California Private Attorney General Act claims, expressing skepticism Wednesday that the Federal Arbitration Act and two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions require the move. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo pushed back during a telephone hearing Wednesday against the grocery delivery platform's argument that recent Supreme Court decisions in Epic Systems and Lamps Plus require labor violation claims brought by delivery courier Christian Malaspina to be compelled to arbitration. "Respectfully, I disagree," Judge Massullo told Instacart. In a tentative ruling issued ahead of the hearing, Judge Massullo said...

