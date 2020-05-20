Comcar Industries' $15M Ch. 11 Loan Cleared After Changes

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt trucking fleet owner Comcar Industries nailed down terms for a $15 million Chapter 11 debtor in possession loan in Delaware Wednesday, after the lender agreed to a string of court-directed changes on a number of issues, including default conditions. Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein gave a go-ahead for the agreement after attorneys for the lender walked the court through rewrites, prunings and clarifications ranging from the effective date of liability releases for prepetition term and asset-based lenders to limitations on lender sweeps of debtor cash. "I appreciate and recognize their effort to come to an order that I'm more comfortable entering...

