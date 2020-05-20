DuPont Sued Over 'Forever Chemicals' In NC Drinking Water

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Chemical manufacturer DuPont Co. and its spinoff Chemours Co. polluted air, land and water supplies by releasing so-called "forever chemicals" into the environment surrounding Fayetteville, North Carolina, more than 200 North Carolinians with contaminated properties alleged in a federal lawsuit on Wednesday. The complaint is among a handful of lawsuits against the chemical manufacturers for their use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The property owners say that the companies' chemicals, which don't naturally break down, contaminated groundwater surrounding its Fayetteville factory, while the companies offered assurances to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state agencies "that they were doing no...

