Gov't Calls Ravn Air's Ch. 11 Plan Unconfirmable

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The federal government objected to Ravn Air's Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it described an unconfirmable plan with liability releases that are so broad as to be impermissible. The government urged U.S. District Judge Brendon Shannon not to approve the Alaskan airline's disclosure statement Wednesday, saying the plan contains discharges that it's not entitled to under a plan to liquidate all its assets, among other issues. It estimates the airline owes the federal government upward of $3.1 million. Ravn Air filed for bankruptcy in April after travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic reduced its...

