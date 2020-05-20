Tribes Say Chemical Co. Twisting Facts In Permit Appeal

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Idaho tribes told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that chemical company FMC Corp. "resorts to a battery of mischaracterizations" in its effort to get the high court to overturn a ruling it owes $1.5 million in annual permit fees to the tribes. In their brief, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes urged the justices not to review FMC's appeal of a Ninth Circuit ruling that it must pay waste storage fees to the tribes, which together make up a single federally recognized tribal entity. The tribes say FMC's embellished its certiorari petition to the court, which they said "imagines a holding that does...

