Judge Calls Atty's Attempt To Upend Sanctions 'Nonsense'

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday said a Delaware County attorney's bid to dodge court sanctions for missed deadlines was "nonsense," ruling that the court was able to impose a $1,600 penalty without a request from the opposing attorney because of how egregious the attorney's behavior allegedly was. U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson denied attorney Joshua Thomas' motion for reconsideration of the penalties the judge imposed in late March, saying it was entirely appropriate for the court to sanction Thomas for failing to file a disclosure statement in a lawsuit accusing a Pennsylvania man of filing frivolous lawsuits under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS