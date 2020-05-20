Senate Committee To Mull EEOC, NLRB Picks In June

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A key Senate committee said Wednesday it will vote next month on several nominees for top positions at federal labor and employment agencies, including three of the president's picks to join the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and two potential National Labor Relations Board members. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee set a June 3 vote on the nominations of Department of Labor official Keith Sonderling, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney Andrea Lucas, and UCLA School of Law labor researcher Jocelyn Samuels to join the EEOC. The committee will also consider the nominations of current NLRB member Marvin Kaplan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS