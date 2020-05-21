Mich. Man Says Court Fudged Ruling In JPMorgan Debt Feud

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- An auto parts magnate has urged a Michigan federal court to declare his ownership of assets held in his personal revocable trust in a move that seeks to quash JPMorgan Chase's attempts to collect a $425 million judgment in a long-running bankruptcy debt dispute. Larry Winget argued in his summary judgment bid Wednesday that Chase's efforts to go after his trust's assets are due to the court's misinterpretation of a 2015 Sixth Circuit decision that found that the trust's liability for the bankruptcy debt was unlimited. But Winget said that he and his trust were subject to separate liabilities, and that...

