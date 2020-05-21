Akorn Heads Into Ch. 11 For Sale With More Than $1B In Debt

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical business Akorn Inc . predictably limped into Delaware bankruptcy court with Chapter 11 plans for a more than $1 billion all-asset sale, trailed by troubles that include a potential $70 million-plus Chancery Court judgment over a botched merger and credit default threats.Listing more than $1 billion each in assets and liabilities in its late Wednesday filing, the Germany-based global health care company included in its filings a proposed $30 million bankruptcy financing loan and an agreement with lenders that will collectively serve as a stalking horse bidder.Akorn aims to maintain normal operations and fulfill commitments to customers, suppliers, associates and other stakeholders, according to a statement on the company's website. President and CEO Doug Boothe said the COVID-19 crisis emphasized that the company's work is vital and that the bankruptcy filing is a "decisive, positive" move."We look forward to separating legacy litigation and debt from the company's most valuable assets — our products, our people, our manufacturing facilities and our knowledge — so that we can move forward unencumbered by these liability exposures under new ownership that believes in our future," Boothe stated.Akorn in April notified the Chancery Court of its impending insolvency in a letter detailing its failed search for a stalking horse buyer and subsequent credit default. The company is also facing more than $100 million in damage claims by Fresenius Kabi AG over an October 2018 court ruling that Fresenius had a right to walk away from a $4.3 billion deal to acquire Akorn, based on Akorn's alleged deal misrepresentations and regulatory compliance troubles.--Additional reporting by Jeff Montgomery. Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.

