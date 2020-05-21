Raiffeisen Ordered To Dig For Docs In Ashurst Mining Dispute

Law360, London (May 21, 2020, 6:53 PM BST) -- With a July trial date looming, a judge on Thursday ordered Raiffeisen Bank to produce documents linked to a valuation of coal-mining company shares at issue in the lender's litigation against Ashurst LLP over a $120 million sale that soured. The ruling by Judge Clare Moulder granted the law firm's request seeking disclosure of certain communications between one of Raiffeisen's experts, Geoffrey Simms, who is slated to opine at trial on the value of the mining company, and mining industry expert Terry Gray, who authored a report commissioned by the Austrian bank. "It is appropriate for the court to make an...

