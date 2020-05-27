Greensill Drops Reuters Libel Case After Early Ruling

Law360, London (May 27, 2020, 6:54 PM BST) -- Greensill Capital has dropped a libel suit against Reuters in London over a story that reported the financing group made a false statement to the bond market in 2018, the news agency confirmed Wednesday. Greensill Capital UK Ltd. and its founder have decided to abandon the claim filed with the High Court over an article on a public notice about a hydro power plant in Scotland. A spokesperson for Reuters said Greensill recognized that "its claim was without merit" after a judge ruled earlier this month that the article did not imply that the financing group had knowingly provided a false...

