BP Sues Glencore Over $11.6M Loss On Contaminated Oil

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 6:45 PM BST) -- BP Oil International Ltd. slapped Glencore Energy's U.K. unit with an $11.6 million suit saying it was sold a bad batch of Russian crude oil and suffered financial losses as a result. The litigation stems from an April 2019 deal in which Glencore Energy UK Ltd. sold BP about 100,000 metric tons of blended crude petroleum that was put on a ship off Russia's western coast, set for delivery in Germany within a week. After the oil tanker dropped off the cargo, it was discovered that the Russian crude oil contained "abnormal" and potentially dangerous levels of organic chlorides, so the...

