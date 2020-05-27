Philip Morris Hits Back At British American Tobacco In IP Row

Law360, London (May 27, 2020, 8:10 PM BST) -- Philip Morris has struck back at a British American Tobacco subsidiary in a fight over e-cigarette technology, accusing the company of infringing three U.K. patents its rival is seeking to invalidate. Tobacco giant Philip Morris Products SA is targeting British American Tobacco (Investments) Ltd., along with its subsidiary, Nicoventures Trading Ltd., saying in their defense and counterclaim filings with the High Court that the competitor's "glo" e-cigarette product infringe three of its patents. The May 12 counterclaim comes after Nicoventures sued Philip Morris in April, seeking the court's declaration that the trio of patents are invalid for obviousness. The three patents, granted to Philip...

