Tenneco Hit With Exhaust System Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A group of automotive dealerships has accused Tenneco Inc. and another car part maker of engaging in a conspiracy to raise prices of vehicle exhaust systems, according to a lawsuit filed in Michigan federal court Wednesday. The dealerships — including those belonging to Group 1 Automotive Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Van Tuyl Group LLC and Major Automotive Cos. Inc. — accused Tenneco and Eberspächer North America Inc. of bid-rigging and divvying up the market for the sale of exhaust systems in the U.S. and abroad. According to the dealerships, they indirectly bought exhaust systems from the two companies by purchasing...

