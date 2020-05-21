Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP is among this week's legal lions with a win for Facebook in litigation over unwanted text messages, while Brafman & Associates PC ended up among the legal lambs after a judge rejected client Martin Shkreli's bid for release from prison. Legal Lions Latham & Watkins LLP earned the legal lions title on Wednesday when a Texas federal judge tossed a proposed class action alleging the law firm's client, Facebook Inc., violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending text messages to consumers who were on the National Do Not Call Registry, finding that the messages at issue...

