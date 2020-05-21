Trump Pulls US From Arms Deal 'Undermined' By Russia

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced Thursday it is pulling out of an arms control agreement the president says has been undermined by Russia, a move Moscow later denounced as damaging to American allies. President Donald Trump told reporters he will withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, a deal that allows member countries to regularly surveil other participants' military activities, saying the U.S. cannot remain committed to a deal that Russia refuses to honor. "I think we have a very good relationship with Russia, but Russia didn't adhere to the treaty, and so until they adhere to the treaty, we will pull out,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS