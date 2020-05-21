$7M Oral Settlement In Contract Row Stands At NJ Court

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday said a commodity supply chain company could not escape a roughly $7.6 million judgment against the business and a related entity in their suit against a former executive, finding that a trial court properly concluded that the parties had an enforceable oral settlement agreement. The appellate panel upheld Superior Court Judge James J. DeLuca's 2018 rulings enforcing that deal between the business formerly known as MFC Industrial Ltd. and now-deceased Juergen Homann. Homann was the owner of a commodities trading firm in which MFC purchased a majority interest, and he later served as...

