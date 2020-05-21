Fed Circ. OKs Arthrex Do-Over In Apple Decryption Case

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that Apple had shown Personalized Media Communications LLC's decryption patents are invalid and remanded the case for a new hearing before different PTAB judges, in light of the circuit court's ruling in Arthrex. The three-judge panel wrote in a brief order that on remand, the board should consider the October Arthrex ruling and "may also consider" the circuit court's March ruling in another case involving these same parties that vacated a win for Apple Inc. after holding the board used an incorrect claim construction. In the Arthrex ruling, the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS