Va. Governor Blocks Association Health Plan Efforts

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Small businesses and the self-employed won't be able to more easily pool together to purchase health insurance in Virginia after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed three bills that would have expanded access to so-called association plans, which critics say could lead to higher prices in the traditional insurance market. The governor announced his disapproval of S.B. 861, S.B. 235 and H.B. 759 in a press conference Wednesday, saying "the pandemic highlights just how important it is for every Virginian to have access to care" and that he vetoed the bills accordingly. "Those bills would address health insurance cost concerns for targeted segments...

