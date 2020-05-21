Vitol Has $52.2M Butane Tax Credit Bid Stayed During Appeal

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge paused Vitol's bid for $52.2 million in alternative fuel mixture tax credits for butane use while the company pursues an appeal of a similar $8.8 million tax credit case in the Fifth Circuit. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake on Wednesday stayed energy company Vitol's suit seeking a $52.2 million tax refund for quarters spanning 2014 through 2017 pending its likely appeal of the court's rejection of an $8.8 million tax refund for 2013 and 2014. In both cases, the energy company is seeking tax refunds for its butane use, which it argues entitles it to alternative fuel...

