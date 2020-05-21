Wis. Justices Uphold Insurance Agent's Win In Negligence Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin's high court on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a recreational vehicle retailer's suit alleging its insurance agent's failure to fulfill its request for a policy with a lower deductible caused it to have to pay $125,000 out of pocket for inventory damage from a 2014 hailstorm. In a 6-1 opinion, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an intermediate appeals court's decision preserving a directed verdict in favor of insurance agent Michael Alderman in Emer's Camper Corral LLC's negligence suit. Siren, Wisconsin-based Camper Corral had alleged that Alderman said in a meeting that he would obtain a "garage" policy on the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS