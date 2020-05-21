Conservation Group Seeks To Protect Endangered Dolphins

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A marine wildlife conservation nonprofit has sued a group of U.S. government agencies, claiming they illegally refused to ban imports from New Zealand fisheries that use gear proven to be harmful to an endangered dolphin population. A New Zealand chapter of the U.S. nonprofit Sea Shepherd Conservation Society urged the Court of International Trade on Thursday to overturn an "arbitrary and capricious" decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce and other agencies denying its bid for an emergency ruling aimed at protecting the Māui dolphin. Since 1970, the number of Māui dolphins has declined from about 2,000 to 57 in 2016,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS