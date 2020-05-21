Boies Schiller Bias Fight Sent To Mediation As 2021 Trial Set

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday set a March 2021 trial date in a bias suit by a former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP legal assistant who says she was fired because she was over 60 years old and suffered from an anxiety disorder, first sending the suit to mediation. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore said the mediation Linda Campbell's suit against the New York-based law firm must be completed at least 80 days before the March 15 trial date. After being hired in 2007, Campbell maintained an "unblemished record" until her termination in May 2019, according to her December suit....

