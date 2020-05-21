Fertility Chain IntegraMed Files For Ch. 7 After $7M Asset Sale

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Fertility clinic operator IntegraMed Holding Thursday filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Delaware following a $7 million asset sale to a private equity buyer, saying it has more than $100 million in debt and is seeking to wind down its operations at "several" of its locations. New York-based IntegraMed listed between $100 and $500 million in liabilities and less than $50,000 in assets on its Chapter 7 petition, which also said an affiliate of private equity firm Amulet Capital Partners had recently bought its information technology assets and outstanding senior debt for $7 million. According to the company's website, it currently...

