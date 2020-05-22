Arkansas Cannabis Clinic Accused Of Stiffing Workers On OT

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana dispensary chain routinely denied employees overtime pay and refused to compensate them for on-the-job car expenses, a former assistant manager has alleged in a proposed collective action filed in Arkansas federal court. HD Clinics Ltd., doing business as AR Cannabis Clinic, allegedly directed employees to work as many as 50 hours per week but only paid them for 40, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Plaintiff Morganne Ponder says she was also misclassified as a salaried employee exempt from overtime pay, according to her Wednesday complaint. Ponder worked for HD Clinics from September to May and...

