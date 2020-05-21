Texas Supreme Court Justice Tests Positive For COVID-19

Michelle Casady By

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann said Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.Justice Lehrmann, who has sat on the court for a decade, made the announcement Thursday morning via her Twitter account, explaining she first exhibited symptoms last week "despite diligently complying with stay-at-home rules." Her husband has also tested positive for the virus."Thankfully, this has not interfered with [ Supreme Court of Texas ] work, as the court is working remotely," she wrote. "We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers."The state's high court has been working remotely since March, when the spread of the novel coronavirus caused the halt of in-person court operations nationwide, andremotely since then.--Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.

