Chanel Hit With Suit Linking Mesothelioma To Talc Products

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Chanel on Wednesday was hit with a suit in New York state court alleging that its after-bath talc products sold at Publix and Woolworth stores contain asbestos and caused a woman's mesothelioma. Dolores Gomez said she was diagnosed with mesothelioma and had used the Chanel talc products for 30 years from 1961 to 1991 as her regular hygiene routine. She claims that Chanel, Publix and Woolworth, now known as Foot Locker Inc., knew asbestos was present in the talc but failed to adequately warn the public about its dangers, according to the suit. "The defendants' products failed to contain, and continue...

