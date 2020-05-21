Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Co. Wants Fees After $1.8M Judgment In Credit Card Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Cannabis dispensary operator Tryke Management has put in a bid for attorney fees after an Arizona federal judge awarded the company a judgment of nearly $1.8 million in its fight with embattled cannabis industry credit card processor Linx Card Inc.

Wednesday's motion for approximately $81,000 in fees and other expenses comes some two weeks after U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton granted summary judgment against Linx, saying the company did not dispute most of the material allegations connected to its failure to repay Tryke for transactions processed on its platform.

Paul Conant, an attorney for Tryke Management Services LLC, told Law360...

